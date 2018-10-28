Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - The Muzaffargarh police cracked down on narcotics dealers. On direction of District Police Officer Faisal Shehzad, DSP City Hassan Mehmood Jatoi along with SHO city Abdur Rehman and his police contingent conducted a raid on narcotics dealers. They arrested an inter-district gang, and recovered narcotics in heavy quantity.

The DPO applauded the services of police team and its officers. The team consisted on Inspector Abdur Rehman, ASI Niaz Ahmed, ASI Abid Sahura, and constable Hassan Shah.

It is reported that on tip-off of an informer, the police held a successful raid and captured over 1kg of heroin, 3.7kg of opium, and 2.8kg of hashish.

They also arrested an inter-district gang leader Bashir Jhurar; in another successful raid near Taliree Canal the police arrested Shabana, a narcotics dealer, with over 1kg of hashish. Bashir Jhurer revealed during investigation that he supplied narcotics worth Rs5 million every month to DG Khan, Hafizabad, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, and Gujranwala. The accused was wanted by the police in several other police cases.

The political and social circles of the district admired the performance of the police, and paid tribute to the service of Inspector Abdur Rehman.