ISLAMABAD - Former senator Enver Baig , while denying the report of Federal Investigation Agency submitted to the Supreme Court, stated that neither he nor his any family member owns any assets in the name of Anwar Steel in Pakistan or abroad.

Media reported that the name of former Senator Enver Baig’s wife is also included in the list of Pakistanis who owned properties/assets in UAE.

It has been reported that Baig’s wife Ayesha Enver Baig owns a Flat in Dubai whereas he is the owner/proprietor of a business concern by the name of ‘Anwar Steel’.

It is hereby clarified that the spouse of our client is the owner of property/flat in Dubai, however the same was gifted to her by her late father and the said property has been declared by her in her annual tax returns submitted to FBR for the tax year 2015-16,” the clarification issued from former senator’s lawyer Shah Khawar. “Furthermore, it is clarified that neither our client own any asset/business by the name of Anwar Steel in Pakistan or abroad, nor the spouse or children of our client have any share in any business concern by the name and style of Anwar Steel. Furthermore, no property in the name of Enver Baig is held overseas,” it added.

The list submitted by FIA was part of the annexure containing the name of Ayesha Enver Baig . According to the FIA, Ayesha has one property in the UAE but it is disclosed in the tax returns filed with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).