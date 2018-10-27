Share:

Rawalpindi-A photographic exhibition arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council depicting the atrocities of the

Indian Forces on the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir was put on display here on Saturday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Sobia Kamal Khan accompanied by Naheed Manzoor, and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition.

More than hundred pictures on current issue were showcased in the exhibition which highlighted the violation of the human rights by the Indian forces.

Expressing her views on the inaugural ceremony, Sobia Kamal said

that the series of the atrocities of the Indian forces on the innocent people of Jammu & Kashmir is the violation of the human rights and is challenge for the international powers claimant of human rights.

She said that United Nation is silent on the issue of this violation.

Naheed Manzoor said that India’s rigid and unrealistic stance on Kashmir was the main hurdle in peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue.

Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed thanked all the guests and said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiri people till the achievement of their right of self determination.