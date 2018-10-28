Share:

FAISALABAD/CHINIOT - The FIA arrested eight accused over selling illegal DTHs (Direct-To-Home) licences during separate actions here on Saturday. The FIA spokesman said that over complaints of a massive increase in illegal sale of DTHs, operation was conducted in different areas of Faisalabad and Chiniot. He said that during separate actions, eight culprits involved in the illegal sale of DTHs were apprehended. The detainees were being interrogated at concerned FIA police stations and more arrests were expected.