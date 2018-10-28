Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday issued directions for free treatment of three thalassaemia patients belonging to a family of Faisalabad. Taking swift notice of a media report on Saturday, she directed the Health Department to initiate necessary action for providing free-of-cost treatment facilities to thalassaemia patients. Acting on the directions, Punjab Health Secretary Saqib Zaffer constituted a special medical board to ascertain the exact nature of ailment and make recommendations regarding the course of treatment. Professor Dr Zaffer Ali Chaudhry, vice-chancellor Faisalabad Medical University, would be the convener of the board, while Prof Dr Hina Ayesha, Dr Mehboob Siddiqui and Dr Khalid Mehmood would be its members. The medical board would convene its meeting and submit its recommendations to the Health Department in one week, the notification said. –APP