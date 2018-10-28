Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Kashmiri people inhibiting either side of the Line of Control - AJK and IOK, besides rest of the world observed black day on Saturday - to record vehement protest against the Indian invasion on Jammu & Kashmir this day in 1947. The day is observed as black day by Jammu & Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation against the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces. India had landed her armed military troops in Srinagar this day 71 years ago on October 27, 1947, contrary to the aspirations of people of the state besides blatantly violating the norms and principles of the division of the sub-continent.

The call for observance of black day was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership comprising Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Yasin Malik, the occupied Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association and the government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Protest rallies and processions - besides public congregations in all small and major towns including district and tehsil headquarters were the main features of the black day at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state i.e Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir to reiterate complete dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the day was marked by complete strike and anti-India demonstrations across the occupied state in response to the call given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference comprising the freedom-loving Kashmiri political and other public representative parties.

The black day call was supported by AJK government to observe the day in the liberated territory besides in Pakistan and remaining parts of the world where Kashmiris were inhibiting.