TOBA TEK SINGH - An electrician allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl at knife point in Gulshan Bashir Colony at Gojra on Saturday. Gojra City police told that accused Shafiq came to the house of a widow, Shabbana, to repair a fan. As the woman was out and her daughter (A) was alone of home, the accused overpowered her and fled after raping her. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Man succumbs to burns

A man was burnt alive in wee hours on Saturday in his house. Villagers of Chak 178/GB Gogha told that M Akbar was alone at his home and was asleep when suddenly fire broke out in his room due to an electric short circuit. The fire spread so speedily that he could not come out of the room. The roof of his room caved in. He sustained critical burns and was being shifted to Gojra THQ hospital, but succumbed to his wounds.

Robbery at fuel filling station

Dacoits looted a petrol filling station at Gojra on Saturday in wee hours. Police said four armed men reached the station located on Gojra-Moongi Bypass by a car, and held hostage all the employees in petrol pump's office.

They looted cash, mobile phones, and other valuables from them and also from a rickshaw driver and a motorcyclist. Police have obtained CCTV footage from the petrol pump station to identify the accused.