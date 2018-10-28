Share:

LAHORE - MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman is due to meet PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif on Sunday (today) in his efforts to forge an alliance of all important political parties.

Maulana Fazl, who is equally on good terms with the PPP, will brief the three-time prime minister about the response he got from other parties.

The MMA leader had already held a meeting with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari a few days ago in Islamabad. There are conflicting reports about the PML-N’s willingness to join hand with the PPP. However, situation will become clear after Nawaz-Fazl rendezvous.

Maulana Fazl’s party JUI-F is going to organise a multi-party conference to ‘discuss options to launch a movement against PTI government.’ The date of the conference is yet to be announced. He, however, is making hectic efforts to unite main political forces, the PML-N and the PPP, against the government and bring the heads of the two parties together in the proposed conference. He is in Lahore on his task since Friday.

The JUI-F chief separately chaired the general council meeting of his party yesterday. Talking to media after the meeting, he expressed concerns over performance of National Accountability Bureau which he claimed was turned into a body to politically victimise the opponents of the government. Those who were government ally were already given NRO (a term used to refer political bribe) while the opposition leaders were being victimized through NAB, he said. The accountability bureau, he added, was acting only against politicians.

Fazl expressed concerns over the working of the government, saying PTI Chairman Imran Khan was a dummy prime minister and could not enjoy the mandate of the people.

A statement issued by JUI-F stated that general council fully backed the Kashmir freedom movement and condemned the Indian atrocities against people of the valley. The general council called for giving the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir according to the resolutions of the United Nations. The world was asked to take notice of Indian army’s violence in held area. The party’s membership campaign, prevailing political situation and arrangements for multi-party conference also came under discussion during the meeting which will conclude today.