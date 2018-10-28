Share:

KANDHKOT - A Hindu community centre was inaugurated by Kashmore MNA Ihsanur Rahman Mazari and Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Minister for Excise and Taxation accompanied by the Kashmore deputy commissioner on Saturday

The newly constructed centre was inaugurated near Masan Chowk while was funded by Hindu community. Speaking at the ceremony, the MNA and minister lauded the efforts of the people who have contributed to the construction of the community centre at Kandhkot.They said that the community centre will serve as common platform of the community and will bring a spirit, unity, cooperation and harmony.

Seth Jamna Das and Nand Lal, head of Hindu community said that who can’t afford heavy rates of marriage halls, conducting various functions, programmes and seminars in the outskirts of the city will benefited at a very good atmosphere and also cheapest rates.

The centre has equipped with fully air conditioned hall with capacity more than 600 people, office and kitchen while it has a spacious parking place, they added. Hundreds of people from all walks of life including civil society, social activists, political workers, journalists and others were present.