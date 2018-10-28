Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ahmad Hassan Moughal, president ICCI, has stressed upon the need of providing technical education and vocational training to orphans and deprived kids to make them productive citizens of the country. He said this while speaking as chief guest at the uniforms distribution ceremony organized by Skills Development School run by Skills Development Council, Islamabad. Ejaz Butt was the guest of honor at the occasion. Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that it was the collective responsibility of public and private sectors to arrange the provision of technical education and vocational trainings to orphans and deprived kids as they were an important part of our society. He said if left unattended, they could become a big burden on the country. He appreciated the efforts of Skills Development School for providing education and skills to kids of poor segments and hoped that after getting education and training, they would play effective role in the development of industries.

In his welcome address, M Akram Farid, Chairman Skill Development Council (SDC) Islamabad, said that apart from focusing on skills development of young males and females, SDC was gearing up to address common national issues. He said SDC has taken initiative to educate out-of-school children so that they could become good citizens of the country. He said public-private partnership model was important to improve professional education. He resolved that all resources would be utilized to provide education to the children of Kachi Abadees.

Rafat Farid, senior vice president ICCI, lauded the efforts of SDC for educating the out-of-school-children. He said these children needed better education and skills development to enable them to play useful role in the national development.

Iftikhar Anwer Sethi, vice president Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that educating the children of Kachi Aabadi was a challenging task and lauded the efforts of M.Akram Farid, Chairman SDC, for realizing this goal. He said his contributions for uplifting poor kids was highly commendable.

Ishtiaque Hussain Kiani, Director Skill Development Council Islamabad, apprised the participants on the efforts made to engage children of nearby Kachi Aabadi in education and skills development. He requested the business community to help in scaling up this initiative and educate as many needy children as possible.