Islamabad-The federal government has transferred the Inspector General Police Islamabad Jan Muhammad and directed him to report to Establishment Division with Immediate effect.

According to the notification issued, “Lt, (Rtd) Jan Muhammad, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan presently serving as Inspector General Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under interior Division is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Muhammad was posted as IG ICT Police in last caretaker government and Islamabad Police played a key role in conducting peaceful general elections under the supervision of Jan Muhammad.

Sources told The Nation that the new IG ICT Police will be posted soon with the consent of State Minister for Interior Division Shehryar Khan in next week.

They said the Dr. Fassiuddin Asharf and Mir Waiz are the strongest candidates for the slot.