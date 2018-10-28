Share:

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Capital Territory Police cricket team hammered Pakistan Cricket Club by 6 wickets in a friendly match played here at Awan Cricket Ground Saturday. ICT skipper M Ayub Awan won the toss and opted to bowl first. PCC were all out for 180 allotted 35 overs. Shahwaiz top scored with 34 while Hassan scored 29. Skipper Ayub was the pick of the ICT bowlers as he ripped through PCC batting and grabbed 5 wickets conceding only 15 runs while Shahid Siddiquee took 4 for 24. ICT Police chased down the target in the 30th over. Waheed and Gul Hameed made it very easy with superb knocks of 59 and 53, respectively while Mohsin contributed 35 runs. IG Islamabad congratulated ICT team and hope that the team will continue to perform on same level. Ayub Awan was named player of the match.–Staff reporter