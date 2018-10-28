Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over on Saturday observed a Black Day to convey to the world that India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is totally illegal, unjust and contrary to the Kashmiris’ aspirations. It was on this day in 1947 when Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total disregard to the partition plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The day was marked with a complete shutdown in Occupied Kashmir and rallies in world capitals. Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and supported also by other pro-freedom organisations. All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) organised a protest demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Saturday, in connection with Kashmir Black Day . The speakers said the UN and the world community had acknowledged Kashmir as a disputed territory and promised to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination but despite the passage of 71 years the commitment was not fulfilled.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unflinching and steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for the just cause of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that this support will continue till the realisation of their lawful right to self-determination. “We pay homage to the sacrifices of our brethren in the Indian-occupied Kashmir,” he said in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day observed on October 27.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan would not relent in its moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiris realise their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. In his message, he said the day marked a tragic day in the history of South Asia. “This is the day India sent in its armed forces to occupy Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations and fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people as well as against all principles of international law,” he said. He said the recent UN Report on Kashmir was an acknowledgment of Indian policies of occupation that included well-documented human rights atrocities. He called for immediate implementation of the recommendation to set up a UN Commission of Inquiry to investigate rights abuses by Indian occupation forces.

He said the continued brutal suppression of Kashmiri people and recent surge in killings of young Kashmiris required urgent action. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Kashmiris sacrifices would bear fruit and dawn of freedom would come soon. In his message, he said entire Pakistan stood by the Kashmiris and paid tributes to them for freedom struggle and sacrifices, they offered in face of naked state terrorism from India. He said Kashmiris in Pakistan and all over the world were observing black day as on this day Indian army illegally occupied the state.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui reaffirmed the country's continued and unflinching political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people at a special event organised in Washington to mark Kashmir Black Day , with a call to American people to take cognizance of human plight in the Indian-held Kashmir. Members of the European and Belgium Parliament and community leaders have demanded an independent international investigation into the gross human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Kashmir as recommended by the United Nation’s Office of High Commissioner on Human Rights in its report this year. They were addressing a conference organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels at the Press Club Brussels Europe to observe Black Day for Kashmir with a view to draw attention of international community to the human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, a message received here Saturday said.

Speaking at the Report Launching ceremony titled “The Case of Human Rights Violations in Kashmir” by the Center of Peace and Social Studies (CPASS), Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the day is not far away when the people of IoK would get independence from India. He strongly condemned the atrocities of the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir on the innocent people. He said the whole nation should come forward to play its role.

In Pakistan rallies were taken out on Saturday to express solidarity with oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir and to condemn the brutalities of Indian oppressive forces on innocent Kashmiris. A large number of people participated in these rallies. Addressing the participants, speakers termed October 27 the darkest day in history when Indian forces invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of Partition Plan of Subcontinent. They condemned the ongoing violence against innocent Kashmiris and serious violation of fundamental human rights and international laws by the Indian occupation forces.

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday observed Black Day by organising screening of documentaries on large projector at Heritage Museum Hall, highlighting the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan in collaboration with Lok Virsa organised the event. A large number of Lok Virsa visitors also participated in the documentaries screening to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

The event was aimed at highlighting atrocities committed by the Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in Occupied Kashmir.

Banners bearing slogans in support of the Kashmir cause were displayed at prominent locations at Lok Virsa premises, Shakarparian. Black flag was also hoisted at Lok Virsa premises on the day. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday organised day-long cultural activities to observe Black Day and express solidarity with the Kashmiris brothers who are struggling for their self-determination.