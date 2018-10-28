Share:

SIALKOT - The Kashmiri people residing in Sialkot region observed black day on Saturday as a protest against the 71-year occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India and against rising atrocities in the held valley.

The Kashmiri people were wearing black armbands, and strongly condemning the Indian army invasion in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They said that October 27 is the blackest day in the history of Kashmir, as on this day the Indian Army had invaded Jammu and Kashmir 71 years ago. They also held meetings at Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Bajwat, Pasrur and surrounding areas.

Addressing a meeting of the Kashmiri people at village Tilakpur-Bajwat, Minister for Prisons Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Ch Muhammad Ishaq said the sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful soon.

He said that the peace could never be promoted in South Asia without solving the prolonged delayed burning issue of Held Kashmir. They termed Kashmir a key to peace. He strongly criticized the imposition of curfew in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, terming it a larger scale violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army. Addressing the participants of Kashmir Freedom Conference held, the PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PTI government would adopt a bold stance over the burning Kashmir Issue globally.

She added the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke as the Kashmir Issue has reached near its peaceful solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

MLA Ch Ismail, while addressing a meeting, said that early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Subcontinent, as the prolonged delayed Kashmir dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Convener Dr Zahid Ghani Dar expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He also expressed grave concern over the rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley.

He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

Addressing a seminar, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Dr Shakeel Thakur, Arif Mehmood Sheikh, Arshad Mehmood Baggu and Mian Masud Fareed also expressed grave concern over human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people. Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) arrested a black listed accused Gulfam Shehzada (resident of Qila Deedar Singh-Gujranwala) while trying to travel to Doha-Qatar through Sialkot international airport.

Senior FIA officials said that the accused had been deported from Austria to Pakistan on June 13, 2017, due to which he had been blacklisted. FIA has sent accused behind the bars after registering a case.