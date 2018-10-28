Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday described news regarding landing of an Israeli plane in Pakistan as a baseless rumour, saying that he don't know why some elements are raising this "unfounded and false issue." "It is a fake news and clarification of this news has already surfaced on social media and news channels." The foreign minister was talking to the media after inaugurating a water filtration plant in Union Council 20 here on Saturday. He was of the opinion that the prime minister's China visit would further strengthen ties between Pakistan and China, adding that they expect positive developments would take place during the visit.

He pointed out that the CPEC is just one portion of Pak-China ties and not the whole of the friendship. "We'll talk on all important issues during China visit," he declared. He said that Saudi Arabia offered unconditional package for Pakistan. "If any package helps improve our economy, it is a good initiative," he asserted. Qureshi said that no one should exhibit negative behaviour on the package. Referring to local politics, he said that the opposition has been forming alliances in the past but the current alliance is not for the sake of democracy. "Rather this alliance is being constituted to protect their personal interests. Those who were fighting yesterday are getting together today," he maintained. He said that the people knew who was making this alliance and why it was being formed. He anticipated that the people would reject this alliance.

Answering a question on South Punjab province, the foreign minister said that it is not only the need of the hour but also a long standing demand of the people. He said that the PTI would move forward to achieve this goal in a positive way. He said that the PPP did not make any progress on the province during its five year term and now is likely to oppose PTI on the issue.

He said that the PTI does not possess required majority for creating the province as it could not bring constitutional amendment alone.

"We need support from other parties. We need to create consensus on this issue. I request PML-N and PPP to unite for the province," he emphasised. Referring to Kashmir issue, he said that this issue existed for the last many decades and the government raised strong voice for Kashmiris in UNGA recently. He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in the light of UN resolutions. He said that despite political differences, all political parties of Pakistan stand united for Kashmir while people also expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris. He declared that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for Kashmiris at all platforms. He said that the peace of the region is subject to the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.

To a query on relations with Afghanistan, the foreign minister said that blaming Pakistan for blast in Afghanistan is inappropriate. "Blaming someone is easy but it doesn't resolve issues. We should settle all issues through dialogue," he noted. He was of the opinion that good relations with Afghanistan are in the interest of both the countries. He pointed out that the entire Afghan trade was done via Pakistan and Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan. He said that the government had sought details of those whose properties are located abroad. He said that transparent and across the board investigation is underway.

He said that the court has sought answer from those who possessed properties abroad and if Aleema Khan succeeds in satisfy the court, she would come out victorious. About media houses, he said that the private media houses have their own policy and the government could not intervene in it.

"If we say something about media, the issue of freedom of press is raised immediately," he added. He said that inexperienced and political people were appointed envoys during previous regimes but this tradition would not be upheld any more. "We want to appoint professional and experienced ambassadors.It's not personal but national agenda. These seasoned envoys will present Pakistan's viewpoint in the world strongly," he noted.

Govt mulls riaisng

haj quota: Qadri

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri disclosed on Saturday the government is considering increasing Haj quota by next year.

Addressing a workshop here at Haj Directorate, the minister said that every year haj applications of a large number of applicants got rejected.

He disclosed that a five-year haj policy is also under serious consideration. "The government wants to introduce a permanent haj policy," he claimed. He said that the new policy would be formed on the basis of recommendations made in light of past experiences. He anticipated that the 2019 haj operation and policy would be far better than the past.

He said that proper training and preparation are very important for the pilgrims before leaving for this sacred travel as it helped them offer all rituals in a better way.

He directed the haj officials to prepare a short video to provide information to the people on haj and release it on social media. He said that serious steps were being taken to address all complaints regarding haj arrangements. He directed private tour operators to keep in view the health conditions of the pilgrims. He explained that the Saudi government permitted one out of 1,000 persons from each Muslim country to perform haj under its haj quota formula.

Water filtration plant opens

A ceremony was held to inaugurate water filtration plant and water testing laboratory at Khai Khair Shah near Zahirpir Town. Addressing the ceremony, All Pakistan Nurses Association (APNA) UK Secretary General Dr Muhammad Asghar would train Pakistani nurses to meet the shortage of 40,000 nurses in UK.

He said there was shortage of nurses in UK and APNA will train thousands of Pakistani working nurses which will not only enhance their working skills but also get the chance of employment in the UK. He said that he met with National Health Services authorities and provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. He said APNA UK could facilitate the Pakistani nurses for their capacity building.