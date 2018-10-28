Share:

KARACHI - Senior journalist and columnist Mehmood Sham has said that universities and media houses should cooperate with each other for betterment of journalism.

He said this while addressing the students of Department of Media and Communication Studies of SMIU on the subject of Changing Paradigms: News in the Digital Age, as a guest speaker at the Senate Hall of the university on Saturday.

He said that media houses should send their media persons to the Department of Media and Communication Studies of Sindh Madressatul Islam University and other universities for their proper training.

Mehmood Sham said that in the past when they were addressing the new generation of that time, belong to media they used to say that we were talking to Moalana Zafar Ali Khan, Shorash Kaashmiri, Pir Ali Mohammad Rashdi, Ibrahim Jalis, Shoukat Siddiqui, Qazi Abdul Majeed Abid and Sirajul Haq Memon of future, but today, time has been changed and they can’t say like that about the present day young generation of journalism.

He further said that media persons must be trained in their profession and they should have command on language. Apart from it, they must read literature, history, politics and other subjects, because they will clear the horizon of their mind when they will write a story.

He said that the history of print media in South Asia is more than one century old and it had gotten birth from literature. In the past, there were no media departments in universities. That is why; editors and sub-editors were mostly poets and short story writers. Therefore, today’s students of media departments must read classical literature of Urdu and other languages.

He suggested them to read Deputy Nazir Ahmed, Munshi Prem Chand, Krishan Chander, Quratul Ain Hyder, Asmat Chugtai, Intzar Hussain, Ashfaq Ahmed, Abdullah Hussain and Mustansir Hussain Tarar.

He said that the content must be given preference in journalism. He also said that young generation is future of Pakistan; therefore they must get quality education and work honestly.

Earlier, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU in his speech stressed upon the students to learn from the life of Mehmood Sham about media ethics and value of professionalism. He said, he himself is a professor of Media Studies, therefore, he thinks that media is a great source of national service that is why, media persons must consider national interests before filing news reports and also they must strengthen their institutions. Prof. Dr Syed Asif Ali, Dean Faculty of IT and Dr. Ambreen Fazal, Chairperson of Department of Media and Communication of SMIU also spoke. A large number of students attended the session.