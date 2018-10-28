Share:

ISLAMABAD - National media was abuzz with the news of an Israeli plane’s alleged landing and staying at Islamabad International Airport for about 10 hours but Pakistani officials vehemently denied any such development and termed the whole issue a farce.

The controversy triggered when an Israeli journalist Avi Scharf tweeted that an Israeli business jet flew from Tel Aviv to Islamabad on a cleared flight plan after making a brief stopover at Amman.

As the news went viral over social media the political leaders belonging to opposition parties started commenting on it and sought explanation from the government.

Keeping in view the intensity and sensitivity of the matter top bosses of the government including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry came up with quick response denying any such development.

Civil Aviation Authority, responsible for flight control mechanism in Pakistani airspace, was also on its toes and through a press release categorically rejected any such news regarding the landing of Israeli aircraft in Pakistan.

The CAA on Saturday issued a handout rejecting the whole story and dubbed it as rumour and hearsay. “There is absolutely no truth in the rumours that any Israeli plane landed at any airport in Pakistan. No such plane landed at any airport in Pakistan,” the authority clarified.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was in his hometown Multan, knowing the sensitivity of the matter called a press conference and denied any such development and said that as both the countries were not maintaining diplomatic relations so the landing of their plane in Islamabad were absurd and unfounded.

Responding to former federal minister and PML-N central leader Ch Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said through a tweet that government would not hold any secret dialogue neither with India nor Israel. “Pakistan is in safe hands and you need not worry about it,” he responded to Ahsan Iqbal.

He said, “As Pakistan and Israel do not maintain diplomatic relations hence airplanes registered in either country are not allowed to enter each other’s airspace. He further said keeping in view this in mind the chances of any Israeli plane landing in Pakistan was not possible and the report seemed absurd and baseless.

People close to PTI said that opposition parties were trying to make issue out of it as they wanted to divert masses attention from real issues of worn out economy handed over by the PML-N government to the PTI and the massive loot and plundering of national wealth by the successive governments of PPP and PML-N over the past one decade.

On the other hand, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the Civil Aviation Authority’s clarification and claimed that the Israeli plane landed in Islamabad after changing its code and name.

PML-N leaders were also seen raising concern over the issue and playing it up on the social media. They said that there was something fishy which the government was hiding.

On Thursday, an Israeli journalist claimed that an aircraft from Tel Aviv had flown to Islamabad, a claim that sparked outrage on social media. There were also reports that the aircraft carrying a high-profile person stayed in Islamabad for 10 hours. Avi Scharf, editor of Israeli newspaper Haretz, made the claim and further alleged that the pilot could trick and make it appear as Amman-Islamabad flight rather than a Tel Aviv-Islamabad one.

According to BBC the plane was not registered in Israel and it actually flew from Amman.

Later in his tweet messages, Avi Scharf clarified that he was not hundred percent sure if the plane landed in Islamabad. He added that the plane, after taking off from Tel Aviv and making a stopover in Amman, switched over to a different air traffic control (ATC) frequency and overflew the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The aircraft’s track was lost over the Gulf of Oman. It later reappeared on flight radar and was descending towards Islamabad using the same ATC frequency.

After descending to 20,000 feet from an altitude of 40,000 feet, the plane disappeared from the flight tracking website again. It reappeared 10 hours later heading south-west from Islamabad on the same track back to Amman and then to Tel Aviv.