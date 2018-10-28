Share:

ISLAMABAD - Newly-appointed Chairman special committee on cricketing affairs Mohsin Hassan Khan Saturday said the time has come to make Pakistan cricket stronger.

“Now the time has come to make Pakistan cricket even stronger and independent so that opportunities can be provide to the deserving players, who had prove their worth time and again.”

Former PCb chief selector said he will oversee all the issues related to domestic cricket, umpires, pitches and will also ensure more involvement of former female cricketers and giving them opportunities to become umpires and match referees, so that they could play more active role in promoting the game of cricket.

“I had a detailed meeting with PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and he agreed to me on more than 99 percent issues. He wanted me to work with him and I informed him about my future plans while I also showed reservations over working with few certain individuals like I always had maintained that I am not going to work with tainted persons whom I consider as the enemies of cricket. I made it very clear that I am not going to back off from my principle stance. Mani and others very kindly not only listen to my arguments but also informed me about the real facts. I am satisfied and looking forward to contribute to the best of my abilities.”

He said his role would not be limited just to give policy statements and enjoying the perks only. “Let me assure all that from now on, Mohsin Khan along with other members will left no stone unturned and will be implementing my plans one after another. Improving the quality of the pitches is the top most priority in my list while umpiring, domestic structure revamp, ensuring merit and justice to all include my long list of things I am going to work on. I will be soon travelling to different parts of the country will hold meetings with cricketing brains, who were long sidelined. I will visit different venues and will hold meetings with curators and will see how we can ensure quality pitches keeping in mind the conditions our players had to face while playing in different countries. Off course we can’t prepare identical pitches, which green caps might have to face abroad but at least we can prepare pitches, which could help our players cope with those conditions and it will help them overcome minor flaws.”

Mohsin said he always wanted to serve Pakistan cricket without any demands and any specific post. He thanked the PCB chairman and all those who trusted in his abilities and said he has taken take the role as challenge and the people who knew him were fully aware that he was not going to compromise. “I want the best and I won’t compromise less than that. I had given my best during my chief selector and coaching days and my records are ample example of my credentials. I had always got the best out of the players. I am confident that when there is a will, there is always a way. Now the committee has all the professionals onboard unlike past, when people who don’t know the ABC of cricket were making all the decisions. That is why players and team was suffering. Now every individual in the committee is a proven stuff and we all are team members. Our main and utmost task is to streamline things; improve domestic structure and also make sure that all the complaints registered against the umpiring and other related issues must be properly dealt with and addressed as early as possible.”

He said he is always open to positive suggestions and his doors are always remain open for suggestions and all the former players and cricket administrators are more than welcome to share ideas with me. “I will not only ensure action on all the genuine suggestions but also personally share things with the PCB chief. I will work with full honesty and once again promise I won’t tolerate injustice or any favouritism,” Mohsin concluded.”