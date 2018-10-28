Share:

KARACHI - Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh claimed to have arrested a hitman affiliated with a political party on Saturday.

The suspect identified as Shahid aka Bajinga was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at Mominabad area of Orangi Town.

Sharing the details of the raid with the media, CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani informed that the accused was associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Orangi Town Sector-Unit-125.

Mashwani added that the accused had killed a police officer ASI Zahoor in year 2010 in Mominabad area and also involved in various cases of target killings.

He further said that the accused had also been imprisoned after he arrested over terrorism and other incidents of crimes. The police also claimed to have recovered weapons from his possession. The case against him was registered while further investigation was underway.