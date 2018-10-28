Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser redoubled his efforts to resolve the matter related to formation of standing committees and the Public Accounts Committee, as the opposition parties are still not willing to compromise on demand for the top slot of the PAC for the Opposition Leader in the House.

The opposition, mainly the PML-N, wants Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif to be appointed as head of the parliamentary accountability body in the current tenure of the National Assembly. Parliamentary sources said that the NA speaker had contacted opposition members including former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former opposition leader Khursheed Shah and other for resolving the matter related to the formation of standing committee and the PAC.

More steps will soon be taken to resolve the issue, sources said, as senior members of opposition and government will also meet on the same matter. “More meetings may be arranged in the coming week to resolve the issue in coming National Assembly session,” said sources.

The main opposition party has already announced that they will not become part of standing committees of the National Assembly if the government denied PAC chairmanship to the opposition leader. PPP, the second largest opposition party, also supports the PML-N’s stance for giving the top slot to the opposition leader.

The federal government has almost completed 3 months of its tenure, yet the matter of formation of the standing committees is hanging in the balance.

When contacted, Minister IPC/former speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza expressed the hope that the issue would be resolved soon.

“The matter about formation of the committees always takes some time,” said the former speaker, mentioning that the suitable person should be granted chairmanship of the parliamentary bodies. The PML-N and PPP want the PTI government to follow Charter of Democracy signed in May 2006 between the two parties and appoint leader of opposition in National Assembly as chairman PAC. However, the PTI government is not agreeing to the demand, arguing that it is not the law to appoint opposition leader as chairman PAC.

Both the PML-N and PPP, in their respective tenures, had appointed opposition leaders as chairman PAC. The former opposition leader Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan from PML-N and Khursheed Shah from PPP remained chairman PAC in last two tenures of the National Assembly.

Parliamentary sources said that the National Assembly secretariat had still not received names of the opposition parties’ representatives for the standing committees. Deadline for formation of the parliamentary bodies has already expired.