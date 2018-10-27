Share:

LONDON-Unreleased George Michael music is set to feature in new movie ‘Last Christmas’.

While George’s classic festive single ‘Last Christmas’ will appear in the movie, it will also premiere brand new unreleased material by the artist, who died Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, Variety reports.

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding have been cast in the lead roles in the Paul Feig-directed romance.

The upcoming screenplay has been penned by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings, but details about the plot remain scarce.

Paul will also produce the film through his Feigco Entertainment company, with Emma and David Livingstone also serving as producers.

Meanwhile, along with having new music featured in the film, a dance album from the late star is reportedly set for release.

The late singer/songwriter started working on the album in 2011 and it is being prepared for a posthumous release. George’s friend and creative partner David Austin, has said that it will ‘’definitely see the light of day’’.

He added: ‘’There are dance tracks he recorded and there are some finished products. There are some beautiful finished masters there.’’

Speaking about the dance album in 2011, George said: ‘’For this album I’m going to be working with either gay or gay-friendly artists, and it’ll be a mixture of tracks sung by me and others by young gay artists - possibly unknown ones.

‘’And I’ve lined up some really great dance producers to work on it too, so it’ll be a pretty stunning record. I have to say that gay men’s relationship with dance music probably doesn’t end at the same time as straight people’s does!’’

Last year, the CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer, revealed that new music from George could be released, but only if his family agreed.

A release date for the new dance album has not yet been decided.