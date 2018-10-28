Share:

JHELUM - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday ruled out any compromise on accountability as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) voted to power for getting back the stolen national wealth from the looters and plunderers.

The ministers maintained that the political journey of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman was now over and there was no threat to the 18th Amendment.

Accountability was on top in the PTI's manifesto and if its government failed to fulfill that promise then there would be no justification for it to remain in power, he said while addressing a reception here.

The minister said no one would be given an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) as reiterated by Prime Minister Imran Khan because it was the government's responsibility to bring all those involved in corruption to justice.

He said the total loan taken by Pakistan from its creation till 2008 was Rs 6,000 billion, which swelled to Rs 30,000 billion till date as Rs24,000 billion more was added during the regimes of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif from 2008 to 2018.

The loans taken during the last 10 years, he said, were not spent on the welfare of masses but the same were rather transferred to personal accounts of the rulers. All the sectors, including health, education, sports and economy, were in a shambles as unemployment had increased while amounts of billions of rupees were being found in the accounts of drivers, front men and cronies of the former rulers, which was an ample proof of their corruption, he added. High inflation and unemployment in the country, he said, were the direct outcome of the loot and plunder of the previous two regimes.

The minister said unlike the past rulers, Imran Khan would spend each and every penny of the loan on the welfare of children of the poor people and not his own children.

The opposition parties, he said, were crying hoarse that democracy was in danger only because their own political future was at stake. They had no leadership and no agenda for the country's betterment. They had realised that the political journey of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman was now over, he added.

At the start of the speech, Fawad paid tribute to the valiant Kashmiris for their freedom struggle, saying their sacrifices would bear fruit and the day was not far off when they would get rid of the Indian subjugation.

The entire Pakistani nation stood by the Kashmiri brethren and would continue to support them till realization of their goal of freedom, he added.

He said the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control along with their Pakistani brethren across the world were observing the Kashmir Black Day as on the day in 1947 the Indian army troops in violation of all the international laws and against the aspirations of the Kashmiris, had landed in Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied the state.

Fawad said tens of thousands of Kashmiris had lost their lives in their struggle for freedom and over 10,000 had disappeared by the occupation forces while thousands of women had been raped and molested by the savage Indian troops.

Taking a dig at Fazlur Rehman, he said the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief remained chairman of the Kashmir Committee of the Parliament for the last two decades but he had never issued a statement on the Kashmir dispute. Similarly, he said, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari always avoided to talk about the Kashmir issue to please the Indian rulers.

Fawad said Jhelum would be made clean and green during next two months. Talking about the new development schemes, he said a water supply project had been planned for Pind Dadan Khan, a new girls college at Darpur was approved while the gas supply project for Hiranpur had been extended to Dina. Moreover, a double carriageway would be built to connect Lilla to GT Road and four more offices of National Database Registration Authority would be set up in adjoining areas of Jhelum.

He announced that tender opening of the canal project of Pind Dadan Khan costing Rs 35 billion would be done from November 13 to16, while a new park for Sanghai would be opened. A four-day Jashan-e-Jhelum Mela would be organised soon, he added.

Later in a tweet, Fawad Hussain said neither Islam, nor democracy was in danger in Pakistan. There was no threat to the 18th Constitutional Amendment either as only the leadership of NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) alliance was in danger as they saw no hope of escaping from accountability, he said in a tweet.

The minister said the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) was seeing proverbial stars in day and Israeli planes at night.