KHANEWAL - Khanewal police busted a notorious Tipu gang, and recovered articles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees here the other day.

According to Khanewal DPO Faisal Mukhtar, the Tipu gang had been operating in tehsils of Khanewal and Kabirwala for the last many months. He added that accused always managed to escape, and disappeared for weeks to avert any arrest. So, a special team consisting of competent police officials was formed. The team members were tasked with arresting the outlaws who, at gunpoint, used to snatch costly items i.e. mobile phones, cash, and other valuables from citizens.

"The team busted the gang when its members were busy looting people in broad daylight," the DPO explained.

The accused were identified as Nishat, Qamar, and Shehzad. Illegal weapons including 30-bore pistols, dozens of rounds, mobile sets worth lakhs, and other costly items were recovered from their possession. Cases were registered against them. The DPO appreciated the team members.