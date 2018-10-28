Share:

NEW YORK - “Portrait of Edmond Belamy,” the first ever piece of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated art to be auctioned off at Christie’s in New York, was sold Thursday for 432,500 U.S. dollars to an anonymous bidder.

The final price of the painting is nearly 45 times higher than the 7,000 to 10,000 dollars estimate put by the major auction house.

The painting on canvas depicts the portrait of a portly gentleman, possibly a Frenchman from a church judged by his dark frockcoat and plain white collar, Christie’s said in a press release.

The artwork was produced by a Paris-based art collective called Obvious using an algorithm known as Generative Adversarial Networks.

The algorithm is composed of a generator and a discriminator, said Hugo Caselles-Dupre, co-founder of Obvious.

“We fed the system with a data set of 15,000 portraits painted between the 14th century to the 20th,” Caselles-Dupre said.