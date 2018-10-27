Share:

Rawalpindi-The former federal minister of interior and MPA Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan addressed a public gathering at Chakri on Saturday where he said that the PML-N has not learnt a lesson from the mistakes it has made.

The former PML-N stalwart said he was never involved in flattery of any PML-N leaders and had suggested to the former party chief Nawaz Sharif to abstain from speaking against the state institutions. “Had he acted upon my advice, the situation might have been totally different today,” he said.

Besides senior and junior leaders of PML-N, the public elected representatives of local bodies, a large number of area people participated in the gathering.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who is currently an MPA, said he was lured into holding public offices after winning the general elections but had not compromised on principles and refused to accept the offers.

He said he had issued funds worth millions of rupees for development projects in his constituencies during his stay in office.

He further said the PTI government and its MPs would not be able to carpet even a single road during their tenure.

“I am with my voters and supporters and my people will find me amid them in all circumstances,” he said. He added he did politics not for offices but for respect and dignity.

“I stepped down from my office at a time when PML-N was ruling in centre and Punjab,” said Ch. Nisar