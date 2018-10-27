Share:

Islamabad-Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday organised day-long cultural activities to observe Black Day and express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir who are fighting for their self-determination.

The activities were inaugurated by Director General (DG) PNCA Jamal Shah here at PNCA Auditorium. The event was attended by a large number of students from various educational institutions of the capital.

An exhibition of paintings and photographs by eminent artists was also arranged at Gallery 9 of PNCA, reflecting the Indian brutality in held Kashmir attracted a large number of visitors from twin cities.

The photographs were a narration of the struggle of Kashmiri people who are fighting for their independence and right of self-determination.

The artists of PNCA also arranged a puppet show highlighting the hardships of the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir. The puppet show also presented Kashmir dance, Roshan Mustaqbil story, Bhangra Raqs, Leva Raqs, Sindhi Jhomer, Jeway Pakistan and story of Mir Adnan for the children. The story regarding the hazards of tobacco was also presented by the puppet show.

A tableau was performed by the students of various educational institutions. The young artists skilfully exposed the Indian Strategy and suppression of the Kashmiri people.

The tableau and skits give hope to the Kashmiri freedom for struggle and paid tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs. The PNCA also organized a speech contest among school children.

Addressing on the occasion, Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said that PNCA arranged various cultural activities to observe Black Day in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers. He said that the events aimed to show solidarity with Kashmiris brothers who fighting for their self-determination.

He lauded the performances of the students who participated in the speech contest and other cultural activities. Jamal Shah appreciated the students of various educational institutions for participating in the cultural event.

The musical performance paid tribute to freedom fighters of Kashmir by presenting Kashmiri popular Folk Music and received a big applause from the audience. The young artists also presented folk dances of Kashmir.

The day-long activities were concluded with prize distribution among the participating students and the winners of the speech contest.

October 27 is the day, when Indian Armed Forces took over Kashmir by force and made it Indian dominion. In this connection, Kashmiris observe this day, all over the world, as a Black Day.