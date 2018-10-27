Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested four members of a kidnapping gang including the ring leader during a raid and recovered four children from their captivity.

Police also recovered the ransom amount, rickshaw, motorcycle, 2 mobile phone and SIMs from the gang members, disposed City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan at a presser in Police Lane Number 1 on Saturday.

On the occasion, SP Rawal Division Asim Jasra, SHO Police Station Pirwadhai Abdul Rasheed and other police officers were also present.

Addressing the media men, CPO Abbas Ahsan said three incidents of kidnapping for ransom occurred in limits of PS Pirwadhai in the last two months.

He said a special team has been formed under the supervision of SP Rawal Division Asim Jasra and SHO PS Pirwadhai Abdul Rasheed with the task to bust the gang.

The kidnappers had abducted four children and even received ransom from the victim families for their safe release. “The gang would target middle class families and use to demand Rs 50000 to 150000 as ransom,” Abbas Ahsan said.

Cases were registered against the gang with PS Pirwadhai, he said.

He said the poor parents of Pirwadhai were worried a lot because of surge in kidnapping for ransom cases. He said police seized cash, stolen rickshaw and motorcycle, mobile phones and sims from the custody of the kidnapping gang that they used in crime.

The children who have been recovered by police were identified as Mustafa Zareef (4), Zakir Ullah (4), Shehroz (7) And Anas (4), informed CPO.

Replying to the queries of media men, police are investigating Kinza torture case and action would be taken against the cops involved in hiding the case facts. He said the doctors have yet issued the complete medical report of Kinza. Police have intimated the department of Major Doctor Ammara about action to be taken against her for her involvement in torture on Kinza. He said Dr Mohsin had not appeared before investigators for investigation.

On the other hand, another 14 year old boy went missing from limits of PS Airport.

The boy was identified as Aoun Ali Awan, resident of Gulraiz Housing Scheme.

Malik Jafar Abbas, the father, lodged a complaint with PS Airport stating his son left his shop to bring water at 9pm on October 23 but did not return. He requested police to register a case and to search the missing boy. Police has begun search for the boy.