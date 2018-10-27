Share:

Islamabad-A senior police officer went missing from Islamabad here on Saturday after he walked out of his home in the limits of Ramana police station.

According to the police, SP Tahir Khan who was posted in Rural Zone of Peshawar city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was residing in street 42 of sector G-10/1. He told his family that he was going out to meet someone and never returned. His cell phone is not responding and the cop’s family fears that he might have been abducted.

On the directions of Senior Superintendent Police (Operations) Mohammad Amin Bukhari, police teams have been constituted to look for SP Khan. SP Sadar Islamabad and SP Team Investigation Islamabad would lead the team to locate the officer.

The police are not certain whether the police officer was kidnapped or met an accident.

However, the police have also decided to take help from the CCTV footage of the area. The Islamabad police have formally informed KP police about the incident. The police said the last location in which the police officer’s mobile phone was on, was an area of Shalimar police station.

In the meantime, Islamabad police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) under which 1200 policemen will perform duties during procession and religious gatherings in the city. According to police plan, Islamabad police including Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, lady commandos, police commandoes, Falcons, motorcycles pairs, Eagle squads and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will patrol on the city roads and perform security duties on this occasion. All processions will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Islamabad police Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, three SPs, eight DSPs, 19 Inspectors and other police officials will perform the duty. They will visit the routes of processions and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties. Route area has been divided into three sectors while three control rooms have also been established.

The procession will start from Imambargah Ashri Asna in sector G-6/2 and culminate at the same point. Each sector will be headed by an officer of SP rank, sub-sector to be headed by DSPs while Inspectors would perform duties related to roof top duty and pickets. Moreover, personnel of Special Branch, CID and traffic police would be also on duty while snipers would be deputed on buildings along side routes.

Close liaison will be maintained with organizers of Majalis and processions. Cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Special arrangements will be made for checking of burqa-clad women participants and walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of Majalis.

Furthermore, as many as 354 traffic policemen would also perform duty on eve of the Chehlum to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

According to details, 354 policemen including one SP (Traffic), four DSPs (Traffic) and 11 Inspectors of Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) force would perform traffic duties.

The traffic plan has been finalized by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed. The traffic would be diverted on alternate routes from 8 am.

During the procession, Fazl-e-Haq road from Kalsoom Plaza and China Chowk will remain closed for traffic and citizens can use the Jinnah Avenue. Likewise, 7th Avenue heading to Chand Tara Chowk will remain closed from Blue Area out loop to Chowk Suherwardy. The citizens can use alternate route from Nazim ud Din road to Khayaban and Faisal Avenue.

Meanwhile, 7th avenue from Suherwardy to sector G-7/4 out loop, Service Road, Iqbal Hall, Post Office Service Road will remain closed and Jinnah Avenue may be used from Fazl-e-Haq raod.

Saddar road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk will remain closed on both sides for traffic and road users may use alternate route of Aabpra Suherwardy raod and Shaheed Millat Road.

Luqman Hakeem road from Poly Clinic hospital to Iqbal Hall will remain closed and alternate route will be Jinnah Avenue during the route timings.

Those road-users heading toward Rawalpindi may use Margallah Road, Faisal Avenue (left road) while those going to Rawalpindi may use Shaheed Millat Road, China Chowk Underpass.

Those going to Bhara Kau (Murree Road) can use Dhokri Chowk from Atta Turk Avenue. Traffic Policemen will remain present to guide people from where the road will be closed, according to the ITP.