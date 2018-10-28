Share:

KARACHI - Police on Saturday announced recover the two foreigners belonging to Nigeria safely from the captivity of the kidnappers.

The abductees were recovered when the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police in collaboration with the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPCL) on a tip-off conducted a raid at a third floor of a residential apartment located near Liberty Chowk on Tariq Road

Criminal Investigation Agency’s chief DIG Amin Yousufzai during a press conference told the media men that the abducted Nigerians recovered were identified as Patrick, 49, and David, 29 and police found them during raid at an apartment in the locality of Tariq Road Karachi.

He said that police have arrested one of the suspected kidnappers namely Bilal Rashid from the spot, who during interrogations has revealed that his companions, Abdul Ahad Qandhari, Adil and Shoaib Baloch had kidnapped two Nigerians and shifted them into a residential apartment. He further informed that police have recovered the abducted foreigners’ passports and cell phones as well and also registered an FIR No. 26/18 at the AVCC.

Meanwhile, IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also lauded the efforts of the AVCC and CPLC for safely recovering the two foreigners from the captivity of the kidnappers.