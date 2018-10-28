Share:

The police held a meeting at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh to review security in the provincial capital on the occasion of Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh, Chehlum of Hazrat Iman Hussain and Raiwind congregation, said a press release on Saturday . CCPO BA Nasir chair the meeting while DIG (Operations) Shahzad Akbar, DIG (Investigation) Syed Khurram Ali, DIG (Security) Shoukat Abbas, SSP (Operations) Asad Sarfraz, SSP (Admin & Investigation) Malik Awais, SSP (VVIP security) Rana Tahirur Rehman, SP (HQ) Atif Nazir, SP (Security) Muhammad Naveed, SP (Iqbal Town) Syed Ali, SP (Model Town) Ali Waseem, SP (City) Ahsan Saifullah, SP (Cantt) Asif Ameen, SP (Sadar) Zafar, SP (Iqbal Town Investigation) Bilal Zafar, SP (Investigation Civil Lines) Shazia, SP Mustansir Atta Bajwa, SHOs and other officials concerned attuned it. Friendly environment for applicants in police stations, crackdown on criminals, cleanliness in police stations and investigation on merit were also came under discussion. The CCPO reiterated his team’s resolve to maintain law and order in the capital. DIG Shahzad said Lahore Police has made all events successful by hard working and full commitment.–Staff Reporter