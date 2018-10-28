Share:

PRAGUE - A foal of endangered Przewalski’s horse, also known as the Mongolian wild horse, was born in Prague Zoo, said the zoo’s spokeswoman Lenka Pastorcakova on other day.

The baby was delivered on Thursday, and it is healthy, active and now in close contact with the mother, said Pastorcakova.

This year, this has been the fourth foal of this rare species among 239 Przewalski’s horses born in Prague zoo, she added.

The mother of the new offspring is named Hara, a mare from Chemnitz, Germany, and it is her sixth baby. The father is stallion Len from the Askania-Nova biosphere reserve in Ukraine.

The Prague Zoo is famous for the longest breeding history of Przewalski’s horses in the world. In 1933, its first foal was born.

This rare species were on the brink of extinction as last spotted in the wild in June 1969. Prague Zoo joined the Return of the Wild Horses project in 1995 in order to revive the population and return the horses to their original home.

Since 2011, thwwe zoo has transported from the Czech Republic to western Mongolia a total of 31 Przewalski’s horses. Four more horses later went to Mongolia too. Out of the 35 horses, 28 of them survived and successfully reproduced, said Pastorcakova.