ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi will leave for Turkey Sunday (today) on a three-day official visit, on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The president will attend and address the inauguration ceremony of the newly-built Istanbul International Airport. The ceremony would also be attended by presidents and prime ministers of other countries too. During the visit, the president is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with Turkish president as well as leadership from other countries.