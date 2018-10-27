Share:

Rawalpindi-A gang of four robbers stormed into two houses located at Abid Homes and Dhoke Abdullah and made off with gold, cash and mobile phones, informed official sources on Saturday.

The twin house robberies were committed within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, sources said.

According to sources, a gang of four robbers scaled the walls of a house owned by the daughter of Chaudhry Faqeer in Dhoke Abdullah and made the entire family hostage on gunpoint.

“The robbers put guns on heads of the women while they were asleep and pulled out the gold ornaments from their ears,” sources said. The robbers also broke the cupboards and collected gold, cash and mobile phones, they said.

The same gang also tried to mug another house owned by Saeed but fled after the family members made noise, sources said.

The gang also burgled a house located in Abid Homes. They stole gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and other precious household items. The victim families reported the incidents to police. Police are investigating the robberies without making an arrest so far, sources said.

Police launched crackdown against drug peddlers and bootleggers in various parts of district and seized huge quantity of narcotics and liquor.

The crackdown was launched in areas of Police Stations Kallar Syedan and Saddar Bairooni following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, informed a police spokesman.

According to him, a team of Saddar Bairooni police was on night patrolling when it spotted a suspicious car at Shah Qaf Bridge near Chakri. The police stopped the car and found 1300 grams of Charas during search and arrested the driver.

The accused was identified as Nadim Abbas, resident of Dhoke Hassu, he said. Another police party carried out a raid at Jorian and held a lady smuggler Hameedan Maee Anf recovered 1329 grams of Charas from her possession, the spokesman said.

He added police also held Hameed Ahmed along with 1260 grams of Charas during a raid at Dhamial Road. Separate cases were registered against the drug peddlers and further investigation was on, he said.

He mentioned a team of Kallar Syedan police, under supervision of SHO Zaheer Butt, rounded up a notorious bootlegger and seized 110 bottles of liquor from his custody. Case was also filed against the accused.

On the other hand, a man was killed while another injured when a speeding Dumper hit a Mazda van from behind at IJP Road.

The deceased was identified as Azhar (40) and injured as Liaquat (27). Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.