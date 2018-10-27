Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ryan Seacrest plans to give Katy Perry tickets to his own show for her birthday.

The ‘Dark Horse’ singer turns 34 on other day and the ‘American Idol’ presenter admitted he was low on gift ideas for the show’s judge.

Ryan said: ‘’Katy has everything, so I am not quite sure what we’re going to get her. Maybe just tickets to ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’. They are free. That would be great. That’s a good idea!’’

But the ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ hitmaker admitted she wasn’t expecting anything from Ryan or her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

She joked to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’Their presence is my present. I give them the gift of them getting to be able to sit next to me every day.’’

And Katy is only too happy to be spending her birthday at ‘American Idol’ auditions because she and the rest of the team have a great time working together.

Luke said: ‘’We don’t have to be all pins and needles about poking and having fun. And nobody’s going to get their ego hurt, their feelings hurt. We know how much fun we can have with each other.’’

Katy added: ‘’We are not going to tell our managers later to go talk to them.’’

Meanwhile, the ‘Firework’ singer - who was previously married to Russell Brand - recently praised her boyfriend Orlando Bloom for being an ‘’anchor’’ in her life and not being afraid to ‘’call her out’’ when she’s acting ‘’cuckoo’’.

She said of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ star: ‘’[He’s] a great anchor.’’

She then added in an interview: ‘’For some reason, I attract people who are really real and call me out on stuff when I’m being cuckoo.’’