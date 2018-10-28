Share:

KARACHI - Setting aside Lahore High Court’s ruling, the Supreme Court on Saturday re-imposed a ban on airing of Indian content on Pakistani TV channels.

A larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Munib Akktar, was hearing a plea filed by the United Producers Association pertaining to broadcasting of foreign content on Pakistani television channels, in the apex court Karachi registry.

In 2016, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had banned airing of Indian content on local television and FM radio channels as an aftermath of the Uri attack which spoiled relations between the two countries. However, the ban was lifted by Lahore High Court in 2017 ruling that the restriction was unreasonable.

During the Saturday’s hearing, the top court imposed a ban on transmission of Indian content on local television channels after hearing concluding arguments from both sides.

“They were creating hurdles in construction of our dam and we cannot even ban their channels,” remarked the CJP while announcing the judgment, adding that authorities should “air only appropriate content”. It must be mentioned here that, in a series of tit-for-tat moves in the entertainment industry, Pakistan last year had suspended screening of all Indian movies until tensions calmed, while Hindu nationalists in India had threatened violence at cinemas showing films with Pakistani actors.

AFP adds: An official of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said CJP Saqib Nisar ordered to ‘stop airing all Indian content on TV channels’. The ruling covers terrestrial, satellite and cable channels.

Khalid Arain, Chairman of Pakistan Cable Operators Association confirmed the verdict, but hit out against the order.

“Ban on the all the Indian content is not the solution, rather we should try to better the quality of Pakistani TV shows,” Arain told AFP.