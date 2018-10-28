Share:

Lahore - Showing solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination, the Nazaria Pakistan Trust observed a ‘Black Day’ on Saturday against 71 years of Indian occupation of Kashmir.

In his message, NPT President Rafique Tarar said that Kashmir would soon become part of Pakistan. Tarar said: “the founder of Pakistan had clearly declared Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan. The Kashmiris are consistently struggling for freedom. Their efforts will be crowned with success. They have been facing Indian oppression for several decades and setting examples of heroism. Kashmiris are offering sacrifices for the annexation of their homeland to Pakistan which would bring about the completion of Pakistan as well.”

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Mirpur (Azad Kashmir) President Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh, in a special lecture said that 27th of October is marked as the ‘Black Day’ not only by the Kashmiris but also by all the peace and justice loving humanity. He said that the Kashmiris had opted to join Pakistan even before partition.

Also, Jamaat-i-Islami and Jamaatud Dawa organised rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities. Led by central leaders of both parties, the protestors called upon the government to start full efforts to aware the world about Kashmir freedom movement. A statement issued from JI head office Mansora stated that thousands participated in rallies held in Islamabad, Lahore and other cities. Addressing the participant, JI chief said India was killing innocent Kashmiris and disgracing their women folk. India, he said, had thrust three wars on Pakistan and also played a leading role in the separation of East Pakistan. However, he said, the Pakistani rulers had been silent. He said this was the time for Islamabad rulers to break their silence. He said that if the 75 year old Syed Ali Gilani, Yasin Malik,, Mir Waiz Umer Farooq and Aasia Andrabi were not ready to yield to Indian oppression, why should the Pakistani rulers be afraid. He said that Pakistani rulers had been begging for dialogue with India and for trade of onions and potatoes with that Modi’s India whose hands were drenched with Kashmiris’s blood. He said the nation would never accept such talks with India.

The JuD organised a protest march at front of Lahore Press Club. Holding placards and banners, a large number of people participated to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Leaders said the Kashmir liberation movement was an ideological movement and the Pakistani nation would fight it till its last breath. They said that the love for the Kashmiris warranted that the nation stood by them. JUI-F Head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri, JUP-Imam Noorani President Pir Ijaz Hashmi, Majlise Wahdatul Muslimeen Leader Allama Nasir Abbas and other also condemn Indian massacre in held area, saying people of Pakistan fully support Kashmir freedom movement.