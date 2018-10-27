Share:

LOS ANGELES-Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is the best-paid actor on US TV, earning $16m more than her nearest rival, according to Forbes magazine.

Vergara earned $42.5m in 2017-18, Forbes said - far ahead of the top-earning man, The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons, who is on $26.5m.

Overall, the top 10 men still earned more than the top 10 women, but the gap has closed since last year. The Big Bang Theory and Modern Family actors make up 13 of the 20 names.

Five of the six next best-paid on-screen stars behind Vergara are in The Big Bang Theory.

As well as Parsons, who plays Sheldon in the CBS sitcom, there is Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard, Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Kunal Nayyar (Raj) and Simon Helberg (Howard), who earned between $23.5m and $25m each.

But their pay has dropped since last year’s list after they reportedly took pay cuts in order to give co-stars Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) pay rises.

As a result, that pair are now on the list of the 10 best-paid actresses for the first time, on $12m each.

However all those bumper pay packets won’t last for much longer - The Big Bang Theory will end next year. Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo was also near the top, on $23.5m - a rise of $10m since last year after she reportedly signed a new contract with ABC. The Forbes figures include sponsorship and licensing deals as well as TV show salaries.

Sofia Vergara’s total counts her tie-ups with coffee maker SharkNinja Coffee and furniture chain Rooms To Go, the magazine said. She is top for the seventh year in a row. The top 10 women earned a combined $168.5m between 1 June 2017 and 1 June 2018, according to Forbes - up from $156.5 in the previous 12 months.Meanwhile, the total for the top 10 men was $181m in 2017-18, down from $185m (£143m) the previous year.

British star Andrew Lincoln, who made his name in BBC drama This Life in the 1990s, has joined the list of the top 10 men after earning an estimated $11m for The Walking Dead. Kevin Spacey has dropped out of the list after being written out of House of Cards following sexual assault allegations.