FAISALABAD - The Black Day of Kashmir was observed here against cruelties in occupied Kashmir. The district administration had arranged various programs to condemn the Indian Army atrocities and to express the solidarity with the Kashmiris. A walk was organised by the Faisalabad Arts Council which was led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad. Director Anti-Corruption Mehr Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq, Parliamentarians Shakil Shahid, Fardous Rai, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan, Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar, Educationists - Prof Yousaf Sultan, Prof Samar, students and people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

The walk was started from Arts Council and culminated at Commissioner Complex after marching through different roads. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans "Kashmir Bane Ga Pakistan", "Stop Cruelties in Occupied Kashmir", "Kashmir is Integral Part of Pakistan", "Kashmiri brethrens should be given the right to self-determination".

Expressing his views, DC Syed Ahmad Fawad said that Kashmiri brethren should be given their fundamental right in accordance with their aspiration and the UN resolutions. He said that the world powers should realize demands of the justice and play their role for freedom of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He said that Pakistani nation would stand by Kashmiri brethren until the realization of their rights to self-determination.

The ACE director said that the Kashmiris cannot be deprived of their right through brutalities by Indian Army. Parliamentarians belonging to different political parties said that 27th October marks a tragic and darkest day in the history as this is day India sent its armed forces to occupy Kashmir against the aspirations and fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people as well as against all principles of International Law. They said Pakistan would not relent in its moral, political and diplomatic support until Kashmiris realize their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

On the occasion prayers were also offered for the independence of held Kashmir and success of the Kashmiri brethrens.

Meanwhile, a seminar was also held in connection with Black Day of Kashmir. Addressing the seminar, the speakers stressed that the Kashmir dispute would be resolved as per resolutions of the United Nations. They urged that the International Community to take notice of the gross human rights violations in held Kashmir.

They said that the sun of independence on held Kashmir would be rose soon. Director Arts Council thanked all the guests and said that India's rigid and unrealistic stance on Kashmir is the main hurdle in peaceful settlement of the conflict.