Three-day celebrations of 975th Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, will commence today. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the Urs celebrations by laying a floral wreath on the shrine of the 10th-century saint. He will also distribute milk among devotees at a Sabeel (free milk distribution stall.) Thousands of devotees from across the world will visit the shrine of Data Sahib to pay homage to great Sufi saint during Urs days. Free food stalls would be set up at designated places for the general public attending the Urs celebrations. Food would be doled out around-the-clock among the visitors and devotees. The Punjab University will remain closed on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 on account of Annual Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajvery, commonly known as Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (RA). However, the Punjab University Gujranwala and Jhelum campuses will remain open on the day, said a PU statement issued here on Saturday.–Staff Reporter/APP