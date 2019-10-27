Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emilia Clarke ‘’started crying’’ when she met Beyoncé.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star might be a Hollywood star herself, but she admits she still gets star-struck when she meets her idols, as she recalled a time when coming face to face with the ‘Lemonade’ singer at an Oscars party left her sobbing.

Speaking about Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z, Emilia said: ‘’So I did not expect to see them, you know, in the flesh, I wasn’t expecting that at all. I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I’m invited!’ ‘’

The 33-year-old actress had hoped meeting Beyoncé, 38, would be ‘’cool’’, but says it ‘’didn’t go well’’ as she couldn’t control her emotions.

She added during an appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’: ‘’And Queen Bey came up to me, and obviously, looked at me like, ‘Oh ... I’d like to talk to you!’ and I just did not respond in the way that I was thinking she thought that I might respond.

‘’As in, she obviously came up and was like, this’ll be cool, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ [I was] too many drinks in, started crying, it didn’t go well. I mean, literally, eyes welling up like, ‘I can’t handle this, it’s too intense.’’’

This isn’t the first time Emilia has spoken about her disastrous experience, as in May she revealed she ‘’ruined’’ her moment with the ‘Halo’ hitmaker.