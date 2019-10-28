Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council observed October 27 as Black Day to express unity with people of Kashmir.

In this regard, the Lahore Arts Council organised an art exhibition titled “Black Day” to highlight the struggle of Kashmiris.

Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan inaugurated the exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery that featured 50 artworks from 30 renowned artists. These artworks narrated the story of Kashmir’s struggle for independence.

On the occasion, Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that sacrifices of Kashmiris for freedom will not go waste. He stated that events are being organized at Alhamra Arts Council to express solidarity with people of Kashmir because Kashmiris’ right to self-determination cannot be suppressed.

After the exhibition, Athar Ali Khan participated in a walk. Alhamra staff and a large number of people attended the walk and raised their voice for people of Kashmir. The participants in the walk raised flags of Pakistan and Kashmir.