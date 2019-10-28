Share:

ISLAMABAD - Local car manufacturers are anxiously waiting for Electric Vehicle policy, drafted by the present government to encourage production of battery-run automobiles which would be environment-friendly and cost-effective. “The government has already sent the draft of the Electric Vehicle Policy to the quarters concerned for formal approval,” said the official source in the Ministry of Climate Change on Wednesday. After a shocking ratio of vehicular emissions in the ambient air pollution across the country, the present government has drafted Electric Vehicle Policy to usher a new era of green development by promoting electric cars.

The automobile industry has welcomed the government’s initiative to acquaint the local market with developing trends of the global markets. Interestingly, most of the local automobile producers had manufactured electric motorbikes and cars but are awaiting the policy to be formally approved by the government. “Around 45 percent of the air pollution comprises vehicular emissions which generated particulate matter of 2.5 microns causing serious health issues mainly respiratory diseases,” Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency Farzana Altaf Shah told APP.

The number of fuel-based vehicles, on the other side, is increasing at an alarming pace which was 1,000 vehicles per day in 2018 only in Karachi that has 3.3 million automobiles plying on its roads. The vehicles number growth is staggering in the federal capital which has over 1.2 million registered vehicles and the growth in number is going on, he said.

The Ministry of Climate Change has worked out a comprehensive and inclusive Electric Vehicle policy with detailed stakeholder deliberations to kick start a new industry with the aim to reduce air pollution due to vehicular emissions and the pressing burden of fuel on the country’s imports bill.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam informed that initially the working on the policy framework was first carried out in Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) where they practiced different models to introduce electric vehicles in the country. Initially, a two-wheeler model was made at a cost of Rs 65,000 by a local industrialist in Lahore, hence more sustainable and inexpensive model was required. At present, a successful conversion of a two-wheeler bike was carried out with Rs 20,000 cost which was encouraging to introduce electric vehicles in the country, he added. Malik Amin Aslam said electric vehicles will have serious impact on air pollution, fuel import bill and save two third cost of the transportation.

“Our goal is to first introduce two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles mainly rickshaw and motorbikes. We have set a target to convert 30 percent of the country’s transport on electric vehicles by 2030,” he added. The draft has been submitted to the Federal Cabinet and would be approved in its upcoming meeting, Amin told APP. Amin Aslam said "We have the vision to make Pakistan as an exporting hub of electric vehicles globally other than an indigenous electric cars manufacturer."

“We will try to invite global companies to chip in and take advantage of Pakistan’s increasing potential of electric vehicles’ growth,” he added.