Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has responded to the allegations of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that he is still crying over his Larkana’s defeat.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan wrote in his tweet that Bilawal had not yet come out of the trauma. SAPM Awan expressed that the scion of Bhutto dynasty has come to know that the even people of Sindh are rejecting the PPP. She went on to ask that how the government is responsible for Zardari’s sickness.

She asserted the government was treating the corrupt elements with taxpayer money. “The treatment of those arrested on corruption charges is also a loss to the nation”, she said adding that those who caused loss to the nation will go down in history as corrupts.