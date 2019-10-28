Share:

KARACHI - Black Day was observed in Karachi and rest of Sindh province on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and condemn India’s illegal occupation of the disputed territory. Rallies and seminars were organised in the metropolis to condemn human rights abuses by Indian forces in the IOJK and mark October 27, the day when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in 1947, as Black Day .

Participants of a rally, organised by Anjuman-e-Itehad Biradaran Vadiye Kashmir outside Karachi Press Club, raised slogans in support of Kashmiris and demanded lifting of curfew in IOJK.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in a statement, condemned Indian brutalities in IOJK and said eight million Kashmiris have been deprived of basic human rights due to curfew and other restrictions by India in the disputed territory since August 5. Imran Ismail said Kashmiris had been facing Indian brutalities for the past seven decades to get their right to self-determination. The governor said IOJK had been turned into a huge prison. He urged world community to take notice of Indian atrocities and get the Kashmir dispute resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

The governor said Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination cannot be suppressed with force.

He expressed the confidence that Kashmiris would soon achieve success in their freedom struggle.

SHIKARPUR

Black Day was observed across Shikarpur to express solidarity with people of Kashmir, here on Sunday.

A huge rally was arranged by district administration Shikarpur. It was led by Ali Raza Ansari, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur-1, while many programmes were held at educational institutions including Government High School No 2 & Qazi Habibullah High School, where a large number of students, teachers and parents participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Raza Ansari, ADC-1, said that the rights of majority were caused even today nearly 9 million Muslim populations is under siege by nearly o.9 Indian troops since 85 days and their communication was forcibly disconnected and Indian forces have broken all records of barbarism even youths and teenage girls have been missed/kidnapped further said that Kashmiris are our Muslim brothers and their hardships and worries are ours and he vowed that protests would be continued until Kashmiris could not get freedom.

Ali Ahmed Buriro, leader of Shia organization, said that United Nations should have immediately taken notice of the barbarism being continued by Indian forces on alone Kashmiris before siege, but UN has yet failed to implement on its passed resolution, he regretted.

Rahim Bakhsh Jamali, Irshad Chandio, the president Shikarpur Press Club & the Deputy Director Information Department, respectively, also spoke and highlighted the barbarism of Indian forces and expressed their sympathies with destitute Kashmiris. Similarly, Assistant Commissioners, Garhi Yasin, Lakhi Ghulam Shah & Khanpur also took out rallies to mark Black Day . A large number of people, students, and businessmen of Shikarpur participated in rallies.

MIRPURKHAS

On behalf of district administration, a big rally was taken out from Government Girls High School Mirpurkhas to local press club here on Sunday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Led by Assistant Commissioners Ghulam Hussain Kanio and Muhammad Khan Khatti, carrying banners and placards marched through main roads and raised slogans against the Indian government and its atrocities. Officers of different government departments including education, health, Municipal committee Mirpurkhas, social welfare and others participated in the rally. They arrived at local press club where speakers strongly condemned the United Nations and Indian government. They warned the Indian government not to oppress the innocent people and lift curfew to ensure free movement of Kashmiri people. They expressed that Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiri people and we would help them getting independence.

They lamented that United Nations was not playing its role to implement its resolutions regarding Kashmiri people. They urged the United Nations and Muslim countries to play their role.