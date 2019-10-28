Share:

SIALKOT-Thousands of the PML-N workers from Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils participated in a Kashmir Solidarity Rally taken out in Sialkot city. They marched on various inter-city roads and expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. PML-N Central Leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif led the rally. Addressing the rally participants at Allama Iqbal Chowk, Khawaja Muhammad Asif strongly condemned mounting human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the Kashmiri people by Indian army in landlocked Held Valley.

Khawaja Asif said that the whole Pakistani nation stands united on Kashmir cause besides standing behind the oppressed Kashmiri people. He said that the incumbent rulers and all the opposition political and religious parties were on a page about Kashmir Cause.

He said that the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri people will soon become fruitful. He said that the sun of the Kashmir freedom from Indian yoke will rise soon.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to shun their differences and be united to support fully the oppressed Kashmiri people besides giving a boost to the Kashmir Freedom Movement.

Khawaja Asif also asked the Pakistan government to suspend all the trade and diplomatic links with Indian besides closing all the Pakistani boundaries with India with a sole aim to raise the importance of the Kashmir Issue globally.

Meanwhile, the people residing in Sialkot region observed Black Day as a protest against the 72 years long occupation of the Held Valley by the invading Occupant Indian Army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and against the rising atrocities of the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley. The people wore the black arm bandages. They came on roads in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and Zafarwal tehsils , carrying national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK).

They marched on main roads and they strongly condemned the Indian army invasion there in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that the October 27 was the blackest day in the history of Kashmir, as on this day the Indian Army had invaded in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir 72 years ago.