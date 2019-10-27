Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday observed “Black Day” and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

An exhibition of photographs showing the plight of Kashmiris, particularly pellet gun victims including women and children was also part of various cultural activities.

Lok Virsa also organised screening of video documentaries on large projector at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, highlighting the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Indian-Held Kashmir.

A photographic exhibition showing a wide array of photographs that shed light on the plight of innocent Kashmiris, particularly pellet gun victims, including women and children, who suffered from injuries at the hands of Indian security forces in Indian Held Kashmir, was also part of the daylong activities.

The day was aimed to highlight atrocities committed by the Indian forces against the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

A large number of visitors watched the documentaries to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

Banners with slogans in support of the Kashmir cause were also displayed at prominent locations at Lok Virsa premises at Shakarparian.

Meanwhile, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday organised various cultural activities to observe Black Day and express solidarity with the Kashmiris brothers who are fighting for their self-determination.

The event was attended by a large number of students from various educational institutions of the federal capital.

An exhibition of paintings and photographs by eminent artists was also arranged at Gallery 11 of PNCA, reflecting the Indian brutality in held Kashmir attracted a large number of visitors from twin cities.

The photographs are narration of the struggle of Kashmiri innocent people who are fighting for their independence and rights of self-determination.

The artists of PNCA also arranged a puppet show highlighting the hardships of the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The puppet show based on the Kashmiri struggle for independence was attended by a large number of students with their parents.

The puppet show also presented Kashmir documentary and dance, Khayali Pulao story, Sindhi Jhumar Raqs, Leva Raqs, Millat ka Pasban, Jeway Pakistan and story Abdullah Ka Gaon for the children.

October 27 is the day, when Indian Armed Forces took over Kashmir by force. In this connection, Kashmiris observe this day, all over the world, as Black Day .