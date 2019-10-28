Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Sunday launched One Million Signatures Campaign as part of its efforts to highlight Indian atrocities against unarmed civilians in occupied Kashmir.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the One Million Signatures Campaign by signing the petition at a special ceremony at Chief Minister’s Office here on Sunday. Buzdar was chief guest at the ceremony.

The nation marked Sunday as Black Day to condemn illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

Buzdar and other participants in the ceremony expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK). The petition having one million signatures against Indian oppression of Kashmiris will be presented to the UN Human Rights Commission. Under the auspices of the Information Department, the One Million Signatures Campaign will also be run on social media.

Signatures ceremonies were also held at division commissioners’ and district deputy commissioners’ offices.

Buzdar said on this occasion the petition containing one million signatures will be presented to the Representative of UN Human Rights on December 10. He said the petition was meant to apprise the world community of the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. “It is imperative to inform international institutions about Indian brutalities against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir. Silence of the world community at the ongoing curfew in occupied Kashmir is regrettable,” he said. He said that eight million Kashmiris have been detained in their houses since imposition of curfew on August 5. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively represented Kashmiris in his historic address at the UN General Assembly session.

“People of Pakistan stand by Kashmiris and their hearts beat with them,” he said. “We demand that the world community play its role to stop genocide of Kashmiris and lift curfew in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Head of Special Provincial Kashmir Committee and Law Minister Raja Basharat, members of provincial assembly Uzma Kardar, Mahinder Pal Singh, Naseer Ahmed, Sajid Ahmed Khan, principal secretary to CM, information secretary, chairman of PITB and DGPR were also present.

KASHMIR FREEDOM TREE

A special ceremony was held at CM Office to plant a sapling for Kashmir on Black Day. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar planted the Kashmir Freedom Tree and prayed for progress, prosperity and freedom of Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Buzdar and other participants in the ceremony expressed solidarity with Kashmiris by wearing black armbands and denounced India for violating human rights in occupied Kashmir. Buzdar said that no power in the world could separate Pakistan from Kashmir. He said that protests were being staged against the Indian oppression in every nook and corner of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. “The policy of tyranny and brutality adopted by the Narendra Modi government in occupied Kashmir has utterly failed. We stand by Kashmiris like a solid rock,” he said.

DOG BITE DEATH IN GOJRA

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a child’s death due to dog bite in Gojra and sought report from the Faisalabad Division commissioner. Buzdar said that those responsible for this negligence should be proceeded against according to the law. He expressed his anger at unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine at the hospital. He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of the child.

YOUSAF MEMON’S DEATH

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned Na’at Khawan Muhammad Yousaf Memom. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieving family to bear this loss.

DEWALI GREETINGS

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday felicitated the Hindu community on Dewali Festival. “We equally share festivities of the Hindu community. Participation in each other’s celebrations increases love, brotherhood and tolerance,” he said. “Dewali festival gives us an opportunity to reiterate our resolve that we should promote religious harmony. All citizens have equal rights in New Pakistan and the Hindu community in Pakistan has played an important role in progress and prosperity of the country. If we participate in each other’s festivities, it will give message of brotherhood and peace,” he said.