ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated Pakistan’s all-out support to the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination and made it clear that anybody talking of crossing the Line of Control will commit enmity with Kashmir and Pakistan.

“Some elements in AJK are instigating Jihad and armed struggle against the Indian forces which will be a great damage to the Kashmir cause, and is against the interest of Pakistan as well,” said the Prime Minister in a short video message broadcast live on the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV).

He urged the AJK people not to engage in the armed struggle against the Indian forces in the disputed Himalayan territory.

Imran Khan said the Kashmiris’ movement is a political struggle and we have to extend our moral, diplomatic and political support in this regard.

He said that India is looking for such an opportunity to crush the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister said that he highlighted the Kashmir issue in his speech at the United Nations and during interactions with other world leaders. He said now the international community is aware of the oppression going on in Occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

The Prime Minister said that Narndera Modi, after coming to power for second term, imposed curfew in Occupied Kashmir and no one knows what is happening in the valley.

He said the Modi regime has changed Kashmir’s status by claiming that he wants development there. He said Modi should hold a referendum if he wants peace, stability, and development in Kashmir.

Imran Khan said all the mainstream political parties of Kashmir have boycotted the recently held local government polls in Occupied Kashmir. He said the ruling BJP met a humiliated defeat even in the controlled elections there.

He said New Delhi rulers have deployed 900,000 troops to subjugate Kashmiris voice.

He said that the Modi government wants to hold Pakistan responsible for unrest in Kashmir to deflect attention of the world community from the bloodbath continuing in the valley.

He assured the people of Kashmir that he is not only their ambassador, but will also become their spokesperson and advocate supporting their struggle till they achieve their right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Resolutions.

APHC DELEGATION CALLS ON PM

While talking to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyet Conference that called on him here, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue diplomatic, moral and political support to their Kashmiri brethren.

The Prime Minister said hearts of Pakistani people beat in unison with their Kashmiri brethren.

He said the government of Pakistan will highlight the issue of Kashmir at every level.

The Hurriyet leaders thanked the Prime Minister for strongly fighting the case of Kashmir before the world community.

KASHMIR FREEDOM TREE

To further highlight the cause of people of Indian occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan has planted Kashmir Freedom Tree here on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day today.

Special prayers were held for the development of Pakistan and independence of Held Kashmir on the occasion.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Aahsiq Awan and Minister of State for climate change Malik Amin Aslam were also present on the occasion.

His message comes as Pakistanis and Kashmiris around the world and on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) are observing a ‘Black Day’ to mark 72 years since India forcibly and illegally took over the disputed Himalayan territory.

On August 5, India had stripped Occupied Kashmir of the special autonomy it had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India can now have the right to acquire property in the disputed valley and settle there permanently.

Kashmiris see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Pakistan had strongly condemned the move and vowed to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps” taken by the Modi government.