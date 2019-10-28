Share:

SIALKOT-The Hindu Community celebrated Diwali Festival with traditional zeal and enthusiasm after 72 years at about 1000 years old Shawala Teja Singh Temple.

The entire temple was illuminated by the jubilant Hindus. The day was dawn with their worship in temples. They prayed for the solemnity, unity, peace and integrity of Pakistan. They worshiped there besides performing their religious rituals there as well. The Hindu community in Sialkot border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary and in Sialkot city illuminated their houses, temples and worship places on the eve of Diwali Festival.

The Hindus exchanged gifts and distributed sweets among each other. In Sialkot, tight security arrangements were made in and around the Hindu temples by police to avert any untoward incident, in this regard.

Earlier, the local Hindu leaders including Rattan Lal cut the Diwali cake there. They also lit the clay-made Diyas at Shawala Teja Singh Temple and Jagan Nath Temple in Sialkot here.