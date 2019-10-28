Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi on Sunday paid a visit to Greater Iqbal Park to check the facilities being provided to the visitors. Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani also accompanied the commissioner. During the visit, Gillani briefed in detail the commissioner about the public facilities and matters pertaining to beautification of the park. He said, “We are going to provide sports facilities such as cricket in a selected area of Greater Iqbal Park whereas 10 new cricket practice nets are being installed.”

Facilitation of citizens of Lahore was PHA’s motto for which the Authority was taking all possible measures to ensure provision of recreational as well as sports facilities to them on priority basis, he added.

Metropolitan Chief Ali Bukhari, Mian Yousaf Salahuddin, LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz, PHA Director Farhat Abbas and Ali Nawaz Shah were also present.